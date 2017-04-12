A Calgary golfer is still on Cloud 9 after hitting two holes-in-one at an Arizona golf tournament.

"It's amazing," Barb Parker told The Homestretch on Wednesday. "I am still not over it. Every time I tell somebody the story, I just kind of shake my head and think, 'I just can't believe it happened.'"

Parker and her golfing buddy Bonnie Barker were at a ladies' member-guest tournament late last month in Marana, Ariz.

The first hole-in-one happened on the 12th hole.

"I hit my shot. It was a back pin, 125 yards, and I hit my shot," Parker said.

"My guest Bonnie said, 'Oh, that's a really good shot. That's in the hole.' I am going, 'Bonnie, you can't even see the bottom of the cup from where we are.'"

But Bonnie was right. It was a hole-in-one.

The 15th hole was another back pin, this time 136 yards.

"Bonnie says, 'So how did you hit it?' I said, 'Oh, I hit it really good. It was nice and crisp.' It never dawned on me that it would be in the hole."

"We drive up, parked the cart behind the green and I don't see my ball. So I am looking in the desert and it's not there, looking in the rough and still didn't see it. I walked a couple of paces on and looked down, and there it was in the hole," Parker said.

"I just freaked."

Things got a little hazy after that.

"There is not a whole bunch that I remembered after that. We still had to finish the tournament," she said.

"I am completely out of my mind right now. I have no idea what is going on. I am just going through the motions."

Parker and Barker won the tournament, Parker, for a second time, walked away with a total score of 73.

The Tuscon ABC News affiliate even gave her a shout out.

She said, while pros may arrive at different stats on what she accomplished, one pro calculated the odds.

"For having two holes-in-one, consecutive par-3s, it's 167 million to one."

With files from The Homestretch