Combine more than 150 kilograms of flour, 165 kg of icing sugar, 16 litres of egg whites, 10 pounds of candy, two pounds of spices and sprinkle in some love — that's the recipe Fairmont Palliser executive chef Eraj Jayawickreme used to create a life-sized gingerbread house in downtown Calgary.

Unveiled Friday, the project is an amalgamation between the Fairmont Palliser Hotel, which provided the expertise, the Drop-In Centre, whose clients helped with the design, and the Calgary Food Bank.

On display until Jan. 2, 2018, children can go inside the three-metre by two-metre by two-metre structure by making a cash or non-perishable donation to the Food Bank, where they can write a wish for a fellow youngster who's at the Alberta Children's Hospital over the holidays.

Then in the new year, Big Rock, Wildrose and Last Best Brewing will team up to make three of those wishes a reality.

The donations will also be distributed to the Food Bank and Drop-In Centre.

Palliser Fairmont executive chef Eraj Jayawickreme called the creation of a life-sized gingerbread house a labour of love. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

The overall goal, said Jayawickreme, was to bring different segments of the community together.

"We're chefs, we make food and we take care of people and if we can use our skills to make someone else's life... better, we'll automatically give as much as we can," he said.

The biggest challenge was getting the house — which was broken down into smaller pieces — into the hotel unseen, said Jayawickreme.

"It's hard to do something this big behind some small curtain walls, but we were able to do it," he said.