Calgary business leader George Gosbee died suddenly Sunday.
The founder and chief executive officer of AltaCorp Capital is being remembered as a force in the city's investment community.
Gosbee was part owner of the NHL Phoenix Coyotes for a while and was involved with several other initiatives in the span of his career.
In a statement, AltaCorp said the company is saddened by Gosbee's death.
The statement adds that the investment company's board of directors and executive team met to take "appropriate steps to address the regulatory, corporate and legal requirements arising from this tragic event."
Gosbee's family is requesting privacy as they grieve.
