Geese are notorious for stealing each other's babies, so you'll understand if some new parents are feeling a little testier in Calgary these days.

Fuzzy goslings are strutting about the city, and their vigilant adult counterparts are keeping a close watch.

Tanya Hope, parks ecologist with the city, says it's important to give the bird families a wide berth — for your sake as much as theirs.

Tanya Hope, city parks ecologist, explains how to co-exist with wild geese in the city2:34

In the past, geese have been known to charge and attack people, especially when their goslings are present.

"The best thing to do is avoid them," Hope said in an interview with CBC Calgary News at 6.

"Don't get too close, especially if mom or dad are hissing. Just back away and go around them would be the best thing," she said.

​Large numbers of geese also pose a safety hazard with their excrement, so watch your step to avoid slipping on their droppings.

Newly hatched goslings explore Prince's Island Park with their adult geese chaperones close behind. (CBC/Mike Spenrath)

Don't feed the geese

In general, Hope discourages people from interacting directly with the geese, especially when it comes to feeding them.

"The geese are wild, so we should treat them as wildlife."

Bread is particularly bad for the animals.

"It has no nutritional value," Hope said. "They can feel full because it expands in their stomach, but they're not really full."

Feeding geese in Calgary parks is prohibited under city bylaws.

Crowds gather at Prince's Island Park to take photos of the geese and their babies. (CBC/Mike Spenrath)

With files from CBC Calgary News at 6 and Mike Spenrath