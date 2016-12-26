One man is dead and another is in custody after a stabbing in the city's southeast on Christmas Day, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. in the community of Forest Heights around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Police said a man was found inside the home who had been "seriously assaulted."

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of his family and an autopsy, which is set for Tuesday.

Morris Stern, 55, has been charged with manslaughter.

"Investigators have no reason to believe this is a random incident," police said in a release. "It is believed both the suspect and the victim were known to each other and had spent the day together prior to the assault occurring."

The release described the attack as a stabbing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.