A Calgary food truck operator is sizzling over possible bylaw changes after the federal competition bureau called for more flexibility.

"We have a marked map that we are given when we register to become a food truck in Calgary," Shairose Jassani told The Calgary Eyeopener this week.

"A lot of the downtown core is off limits for us, residential areas of course, as well. We have a lot of bylaws that govern the way we run our food truck."

Jassani owns Take It and Go, an East African food truck in Calgary.

Food trucks started to appear on Calgary streets in 2011. There were about 40 at the time, but that number has roughly doubled today. However, city bylaws have not significantly changed since their introduction.

This week the federal Competition Bureau called on municipalities to reform their food truck bylaws with a series of recommendations.

'Very restrictive'

Jassani says the time is right for the Calgary market.

"It is very restrictive," she said of existing rules.

"You are constantly fighting with other food trucks to get a spot. We do have marked spots. They are based around Sixth Avenue, there are some on Seventh Avenue."

She said a key market, the 17th Avenue S.W. area, is off limits.

"It's one of the ones that is completely restricted, we are not allowed to go anywhere near there, because we are always in competition with the brick-and-mortar restaurants."

If a food truck wanted to operate downtown, start-time restrictions make it challenging, Jassani said.

"Parking is premium downtown. Going by The Bow, if you are not there early enough, you don't get a spot."

Jassani says she understands the rivalry between food trucks and regular restaurants, but that each pays comparable licensing fees, permits and other costs, other than differences in rent and labour costs.

"Parking, opening up different avenues and being able to go into residential areas" — these top the list of changes Jassani would like to see.

"Hopefully the city wakes up and says, 'Let's give them a chance and let's be the first ones.' "