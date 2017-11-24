The Calgary Food Bank is welcoming an expected donation out of a very Canadian disagreement.

BeaverTails, a longtime Ottawa company that makes a popular flat doughnut, had asked a food blogger and CBC columnist to stop using the words "beaver" and "tails" in her tribute recipe.

So Julie Van Rosendaal changed the name of her recipe to Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnut — a quirky name that gained traction on social media.

The subsequent social media storm came to a close when BeaverTails apologized on Twitter and offered to donate $1 for every retweet — up to $2,500 — to the Calgary Food Bank.

As of Friday morning, that goal has been met.

"This is really turned into a positive," Calgary Food Bank spokesperson Shawna Ogston told the Calgary Eyeopener. "We're so pleased but we're so sorry this had to happen to Julie. We love her."

'Go a long way'

The Calgary Food Bank, through bulk buying and other techniques, is able to maximize monetary donations, Ogston said. For example, often a $1 donation can buy $5 worth of groceries, so the food bank uses those to add fresh produce and proteins to food hampers.

"That will go a long way, especially at this time of year, and when we're doing — for example, last December we did over 8,000 hampers — this is going to go a long way," Ogston said.

As for Van Rosendaal, she said she's thinking about keeping the new name and has accepted the company's apology.

"I thought they were genuine. They handled it really well. There's too many things to be outraged about right now," she told the Eyeopener.

"And they sent me a really nice email, too, that said, 'Oh, we went too far.' We all have to do damage control in our lives and I think they handled it really well."

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener