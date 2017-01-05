The number of Calgarians who have contracted the flu this year has spiked, according to the latest figures from Alberta Health Services.

There have now been 1,036 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in the Calgary zone since the beginning of the season, AHS says.

That's up from roughly 700 two weeks ago.

Just over 300 people in the Calgary zone have been hospitalized with the flu, AHS says.

Of the 13 Albertans who have died with lab-confirmed influenza, five of them were from the Calgary area.

There were 55 influenza-related deaths reported in Alberta during last year's flu season.