Driver of car flipped in downtown Calgary crash may have been drug-impaired, police say
Collision closed 9th Avenue and 2nd Street S.W. while police investigated
One man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision in downtown Calgary that flipped one car onto its roof.
The collision happened at about 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Second Street S.W.
A white Toyota RAV4 was headed east when it sideswiped a vehicle leaving a parkade. It then accelerated into the rear of a Dodge Ram that was waiting at the intersection, flipping the RAV4 onto its roof, Calgary police said in a release.
Three people were assessed at the scene by emergency medical crews.
The 30-year-old driver of the RAV4 was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable, non-life-threatening, an official said.
Police said that evidence at the scene indicated the driver may have been impaired by drugs.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Grid shuts down after plane clips power lines near Alberta town
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Body found in mall parking lot after people seen fleeing house party