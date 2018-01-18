Driver of car flipped in downtown Calgary crash may have been drug-impaired, police say

One man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision in downtown Calgary that flipped one car onto its roof.

The collision happened at about 11:25 a.m. at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Second Street S.W.

A white Toyota RAV4 was headed east when it sideswiped a vehicle leaving a parkade. It then accelerated into the rear of a Dodge Ram that was waiting at the intersection, flipping the RAV4 onto its roof, Calgary police said in a release.

One man was taken to hospital after the collision on Ninth Avenue at Second Street S.W. on Wednesday. (David Bell/CBC)

Three people were assessed at the scene by emergency medical crews.

The 30-year-old driver of the RAV4 was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition was later upgraded to stable, non-life-threatening, an official said.​ ​

Police said that evidence at the scene indicated the driver may have been impaired by drugs.