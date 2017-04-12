Dan Saklofske wants to get Flames fans as hyped for the playoffs as he is. And what better way to do that than with an anthem Calgarians can get behind.

Saklofske, a realtor and aspiring musician, wrote and recorded the song 'Til Your Luck Runs Out, a cover of One Republic's, Love Runs Out.

Flames fans will be familiar with Saklofske's work.

Back in 2015 — the last time the Flames made the playoffs — he co-created the anthem, Arenas Can't Hold Us — based on the Macklemore and Ryan Lewis song Can't Hold Us featuring Ray Dalton.

"It's a lot of the same formula as the one we did the last time and I think it worked," said Saklofske on the latest effort, which was produced by Adam Stanton and features additional vocals by Katie Stanton and Shea Roger, better known in the local music scene as Chedda Cheese.

"The song we're covering doesn't normally have any rap music in it but it just works."

The goal was to "capture the energy of the city," said Adam.

"And the energy of the Flames and western Canada and just thought we needed something that has a good beat, a barnburner anthem," he said. "We scoured the internet for a song with a rhythm that embodied what we think embodies what the Flames are. We found a track and went from there."

Producer Adam Stanton, left, and Dan Saklofske, work on the song 'Til Your Luck Runs Out. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Saklofske said he hopes Calgarians embrace the song like they did two years.

"The last time it got a lot of good attention, a lot of positive attention. To this day on Youtube, the song, Arenas Can't Hold Us… it still gets comments almost every day, people saying 'Go Flames Go,' and 'We're in the playoffs.' and things like that. Just to spark some of that energy in the city is what we hope to do."

The Flames made it to the second round in 2015 and both Adam and Saklofske are hoping they go further this time.

"I think they've got a good team, they've got a good chance of going deep and I really hope they do," said Saklofske.

The Flames start the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday on the road.

Game time is 8:30 p.m. MT.