Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King is set to address a sold-out crowd of the local business community Monday about the NHL team's future in Alberta's largest city.

CBC News will livestream King's speech starting at 12:20 p.m. MT / 2:20 p.m. ET

The speech to the Calgary Chamber comes after King announced in mid-September that the Flames had dropped plans for a new arena to replace the Saddledome, after reaching an impasse in negotiations with the city.

That announcement came a day after incumbent mayoral candidate Naheed Nenshi announced his vision for a revitalization of the Victoria Park neighbourhood anchored by a new arena just north of the existing Saddledome site.

City council then voted to publicly release its previously confidential offer to the Flames for a new arena.

The team then also released its offer to the city.

Each side has characterized its own offer as generous and disputed the details of the other side's offer.

Calgarians go to the polls in a municipal election on Oct. 16.