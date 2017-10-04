The Calgary Flames are set to make an announcement at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 3:30 p.m. today. It's widely expected to be the signing of superstar Jaromir Jagr to a one-year, $1-million US contract.

It would be Jagr's 24th NHL season, but his first suiting up for a Canadian team.

Watch live as the Calgary Flames make an announcement at 3:30 p.m.

Battle of Alberta has NHL young guns on both sides loaded and ready

Jagr became a free agent when the Florida Panthers decided not to offer him a new contract after last season. He had spent the last 2½ seasons there, with previous NHL stops with the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jagr was the NHL's MVP in 1999, is a five-time scoring champion and helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. He's also helped his native Czech Republic win Olympic gold in 1998 and gold at the world championships in 2005 and 2010.