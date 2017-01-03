The owners of the Calgary Flames are estimating the costs of a stand-alone fieldhouse will be substantially higher than the city has projected.

The Flames organization wants to build an arena and stadium complex dubbed CalgaryNext, which would feature a fieldhouse, west of downtown.

However, the city is also considering a new arena near the Saddledome, renovating McMahon Stadium and building a fieldhouse at Foothills Athletic Park.

A fieldhouse — primarily for amateur sports — is the top item on the city's unfunded capital projects list. It estimated a couple of years ago the facility could cost $202 million.

$260M estimate

The Flames owners estimate if it's not part of CalgaryNext, the stand-alone costs of a fieldhouse could hit $260 million.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Calgary can financially cover the costs of a standalone fieldhouse," said Murray Sigler with Sport Calgary, a non-profit primarily funded by the city.

"I have no doubt that the largest measure of those will be from the user fees and they'll be reasonable user fees. The capital costs will drive what those are."

Sigler said he wants to see an updated budget for a stand-alone fieldhouse, acknowledging costs could have changed since the $202 million estimate.

City council will discuss a report on the CalgaryNext project early in 2017 as well as what it calls Plan B options for a new arena and other sports facilities.