Saying they are no longer interested in pursuing a new arena after two years of negotiations, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the Flames, released their final proposal to the city on Thursday.

Their proposal pegs the cost of a new arena at $500 million, and calls for the team to provide $275 million in upfront funding, with $225 million coming from a Community Revitalization Levy, or a CRL.

The CRL would use property taxes generated by new development in a given area to pay for the development, similar to what was done in Calgary's East Village.

"In a 'small market' city, even one with an NHL team, a privately-funded arena is not economically viable," the team said in a release Thursday morning.

"The City's proposal is just not workable (or even for that matter, "fair", based on other arena deals in comparable cities). As a result, after over two years of discussions, we see absolutely no basis upon which a new arena agreement can be achieved with the City, and we have concluded that there is no point to continue the pursuit of a new arena in Calgary."

The team added they will continue to operate in the Saddledome, "for as long as we believe it is feasible."

The city's proposal, released last week, would have the city supplying $185 million in funding, with the team giving $185 million, and an additional $185 million coming from a ticket tax. The city estimated the total project cost at $555 million.