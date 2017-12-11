Investigators are trying to determine what caused an overnight house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Glendale.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 2200 block of 38th Street southwest at around 1 a.m.
One person who escaped the house was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one house.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Mainstreet Research considers legal action against Nenshi's campaign pollster
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary beats heat record, warm temperatures expected to continue