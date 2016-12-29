Calgary police made a massive fentanyl bust just before Christmas, seizing a record 35,321 pills from a home in the southwest — more than three times the previous benchmark.

Search warrants were executed Dec. 23 at a Richmond Road home and on a 2011 Jeep Compass connected to the case, which had been reported stolen out of Strathmore, Alta.

Along with the fentanyl pills — which police said were worth an estimated $706,000 on the street — the search turned up cocaine worth an estimated $40,000, methamphetamine worth an estimated $22,000, heroin worth an estimated $9,000 and varying amounts of marijuana, MDMA, Oxycodone tablets and morphine. Another 70 pills were found, which police are still working to identify. A search of the Jeep also turned up $37,115 in cash.

Police said a man was found inside a bedroom in the home and was reaching for a shotgun when he was arrested.

Seven weapons were seized, including three 12-gauge shotguns, two rifles, a handgun and a crossbow. Various amounts of ammunition and multiple sets of body armour were also found in the home.

David Hillson Pratico, 31, of Calgary is now facing more than two dozen drug and weapons-related offences.

Prior to this, the largest fentanyl busts in Alberta, in terms of pills seized, included: