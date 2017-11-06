Calgary police say they've laid the first charges under a new section of Alberta law that made the unauthorized possession of pill presses illegal in an effort to combat the spread of illicit fentanyl.

Police said Monday that a man and a woman were arrested during a traffic stop on Oct. 12 after officers found 100 fentanyl pills, $58,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency and a 9-mm semi-automatic handgun in their vehicle.

The traffic stop also led police to execute a search warrant at a home in the northwest community of Evanston, where they found various equipment related to what they described as "a fentanyl production lab."

"A manual pill press and an industrial-style electric pill press used to manufacture pill tablets from powder at a large quantity were discovered in an attached garage," police said in a release.

Possession of such equipment is restricted to pharmacists or people holding a licence under legislation Alberta adopted last year.

The Pharmacy and Drug (Pharmaceutical Equipment Control) Amendment Act was a private member's bill introduced by Calgary-West Progressive Conservative MLA Mike Ellis that received unanimous support in the legislature.

Counterfeiting equipment seized

Inside the Evanston home, police also found 1,145 more fentanyl pills, nearly $500,000 in counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency, several firearms and equipment to produce counterfeit currency.

That equipment included large-scale printers, uncut sheets of fake bills and enough reflective strips to produce roughly $4.5 million in counterfeit Canadian currency, police said.

Reflective strips used to make counterfeit Canadian currency were found in the home that was searched. Police said there was enough to create roughly $4.5 million in fake bills. (Calgary Police Service)

A quantity of white powder was also seized, and police said preliminary tests of the substances found at home indicate the presence of both fentanyl and W18, a narcotic described as 100 more potent than fentanyl.

The firearms seized from the home were later found to have been stolen from a home in the nearby community of Panorama.

Police said the operation that led to the arrests began in late September after police received a tip about two people running a "dial-a-dope" (drug delivery) business in the city.

Two Calgary residents were arrested: Behrooz Rafizada, 27, and his wife, Jocelynn Aida Saliba, 28.

They face 59 charges between them related to firearms, drug trafficking, production of a controlled substance and counterfeiting offences.

Those charges include the offences under the new Pharmacy and Drugs Act for possession of the pill-making equipment.

The penalties under the new law include a fine of up to $50,000 and for a first offence, a fine of up to $125,000 and up to six months in jail for a second offence, and a fine of up to $375,000 and up to one year in jail for a third offence.

Deaths from apparent drug overdoses related to fentanyl, by health region and quarter, from Jan. 1, 2016 to Jun. 30, 2017. (Alberta Health)

Alberta Health says 609 people have died in the province from apparent overdoses related to fentanyl between Jan. 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017.

That's an average of more than one fentanyl death per day.