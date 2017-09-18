A man driving a pickup truck died after it collided with a dump truck just northwest of Calgary on Monday morning, EMS says.

The crash happened about 7:45 a.m. at Big Hill Springs Road and Bearspaw Road, about 30 kilometres north of the city.

Police said a dump truck was heading west on Big Hill Springs Road when a vehicle suddenly slowed down in front of it to make a left turn.

The driver of the dump truck hit the brakes and swerved into the oncoming lane where it collided with a Dodge Ram, which rolled, coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.