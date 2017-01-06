We now know which new song will be ushering in every Calgary Eyeopener radio show — and it has strong ties to Calgary.

The new song C-G-Y made its debut on Friday's show.

The original version was released in 2008 by local music producer Adam Hicks, who is also one-half of the hip-hop duo Dragon Fli Empire.

He says he and his sister grew up listening to the Calgary Eyeopener.

"She was air-fluting that theme back from the early to mid-80s," Hicks said.

Although it never occurred to the DJ he would one day produce the show's theme himself, he says the honour is a little mind-boggling.

"Children now could be humming this 30 years from now," he said.

Hicks says the new track is meant to be peppier, more dynamic and upbeat.

Urban Behaviours by Richard Dubuc has been the show's theme for the past 13 years.

It will be officially replaced on Monday.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener



