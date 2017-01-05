The start of the new year is as good a time as any to change the way Calgary Eyeopener listeners are signalled to the start of the show.

CBC Calgary's morning show is getting a new theme song.

For the past 13 years, the song Urban Behaviours by Richard Dubuc has sung out through city highlights like the Flames' failed playoff run in 2004 and the historic floods in 2013.

Former show director Michael (Corndog) Arnault brought in the tune because he found the previous theme too jovial.

"It wasn't newsworthy enough," he said.

Arnault said the theme before Urban Behaviours "just didn't fit" with the demeanour of former host Jim Brown, who was often described as a "hard news guy."

Even though he's the reason for the Urban Behaviours theme, Brown isn't sad to see it go.

"It served us well, but it's probably time for a new thing," Brown said.

Tune in Monday morning to find out which song will take Urban Behaviours' place.

