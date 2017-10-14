If you have paid attention to any of the campaigns during Calgary's upcoming civic election, you may have heard claims about Calgary taxes being out of control, or the Flames leaving if they don't get a deal.

There is no shortage of opinions out there. But what are the actual facts and statistics?

Do we pay more tax compared with other cities? Is a half-billion dollars a lot to pay for a new arena? Can the city actually do anything to create jobs?

The Calgary Eyeopener sought to answer those very questions in a series called Eyeopener Extra: Election Issues Explained.

Eyeopener staff went down the rabbit hole, so you wouldn't have to.

Check out these podcasts and stories from the series before heading to the polls on Oct. 16:

Calgary has some of the lowest property tax rates in the country, yet many residents and businesses complain their tax bills are out of control.

Those two statements are not as paradoxical as they seem...

By now you've heard all the arguments for why Calgary needs a new hockey arena: the Saddledome is old, the roof sucks, the concourse is too small, Bruno Mars won't play there, whatever.

The City of Calgary seems to agree, at least enough to put forth a proposal on how to fund such a project. The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation — the Flames ownership group — has its own counter proposal. But those two are not talking — for now.

Forget snow removal and garbage collection, this election should be about the economy. So argues many of the 8.5 per cent who are unemployed in Calgary.

But the powers of a municipal government are limited, so what can the incoming, new city council do about jobs?

A lot, actually...