Calgary Eyeopener
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 6:00 AM MT
News Weather and Sports from Calgary
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Clearing
-20°C
Wednesday
Sunny
-14°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
-6°C
Friday
Periods of snow
2°C
Saturday
Sunny
3°C
Latest Calgary News Headlines
- Douglas Garland triple-murder trial jurors to see images Crown says are bodies on suspect's farm
- Snowfall warning for Calgary continues as winter storm wallops southern Alberta
- The man behind the Calgary Flames organ since 1988
- Father of first Korean family to settle in Calgary leaves legacy of helping others
- 'Hardest decision,' says Syrian refugee who waited to land in Canada to give birth
Top News Headlines
- Why Trump supporters say the president is doing a 'phenomenal' job
- 'They told me to use dry shampoo': B.C. woman requiring home support hasn't had bath in weeks
- Reinstating travel ban would 'unleash chaos,' state lawyers warn
- The hits, misses and messages of the Super Bowl commercials
- Trump's trade team briefed to watch Canadian softwood, dairy
