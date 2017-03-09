It's been a long, cold week in Calgary. The weekend promises to be a bit warmer and The Homestretch's Tracy Fuller has some bright ideas to get you out of the house.

Canadian novelist

This cold weather is perfect for cozying up with a good book and a warm cat on your lap. This Friday, Calgary's favourite literary festival Wordfest is hosting an evening with Heather O'Neill.

She's a two-time Giller Prize shortlist nominee, and her latest book The Lonely Hearts Hotel is getting a lot of buzz. The novel is described as a dazzling circus of a story set in the seductive underside of Montreal and New York. For more information on the event — an interview, reading and book signing — head to Wordfest's website.

Modern dance

If you're looking for something a little more active, Theatre Junction Grand is hosting an amazing little modern dance show about human relationships, called To The Pain That Lingers. It's by a Montreal-based company, Compagnie Virginie Brunelle.

Many of the company's modern pieces are about love, but this one focuses on separation and absence. To The Pain That Lingers runs until Saturday night at Theatre Junction Grand. Tickets and info are online.

Missed Connections

Some Calgarians may remember Missed Connections, a show that started out as improv at Loose Moose Theatre. It's taken on a life of its own.

You can once again catch Missed Connections, a fully improvised comedy based on real Craigslist missed connections, starting Thursday night. Sour Dog Theatre presents Missed Connections at the Motel Theatre in Arts Commons Thursday to Saturday, with more info available on Sour Dog's website.

Calgary Wind Symphony

This Sunday, the Calgary Wind Symphony will be playing a few of the masterpieces within their repertoire, including James Barnes' Tragic Symphony. The performance takes place Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Rozsa Centre at the University of Calgary. Tickets are available at the door or online.

Kim's Convenience

The Canadian Screen Awards recognized the best of the best in television last night. Kim's Convenience, CBC's hot new comedy, nabbed a number of awards, including best performance by an actor in a featured supporting role or guest role, which went to Calgary's Andrew Phung.

If you haven't started watching Kim's Convenience, you still can. Stream it online. Season two starts Oct. 4, 2017.

National Geographic Live

Anand Varma's photographs show the miniature world around us, including the life cycle of the honeybee (Courtesy of Arts Commons)

Natural history photographer Anand Varma has spent years documenting the miniature world, from honey bees to hummingbirds. His images offer a rare glimpse at our world's small wonders.

Anand Varma speaks at the Jack Singer Concert Hall March 12 and 13 for National Geographic Live: Beauty and the Bizarre. Learn more here and visit Arts Common's website for tickets.

