It's going to be a snowy, cold weekend in Calgary.

So, if you're looking for indoor ideas to get you out of the house this weekend, The Calgary Homestretch director Tracy Fuller has a few entertaining ideas.

Terminator improvised

The Improv Guild is bringing the original Terminator movie to life, on stage, for three nights only. Now, if you've never seen an Improv Guild show before, know that every night it's entirely different. The actors feed off the audience and play improv games during the show.

An Improvisation of Terminator starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Engineered Air Theater at Arts Commons.

Tickets and show times can be found online.

Shakespeare improvised

Calgary's Kinkonauts will be improvising their way through a Shakespearian Play in an original way. (Submitted/Calgary Kinkonauts)

If The Terminator is not your cup of tea, Calgary's Kinkonauts will be improvising their way through a Shakespearean play in an original way Saturday.

The show will be created on the spot, based on audience suggestions.

Much Ado From Nothing: Improvised Shakespeare is happening at 8 p.m. in the Rose Room at the Alexandra Centre (922 9th Ave. SE).

Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults.

Head to the Kinkonauts website for details.

Festival of Zines and Underground Culture

Broken Pencil Magazine is bringing their long-running Canzine: Festival of Zines and Underground Culture to Calgary for the first time on Saturday. (Submitted/Broken Pencil Magazine)

Broken Pencil Magazine is bringing their long-running Canzine: Festival of Zines and Underground Culture to Calgary for the first time on Saturday.

It's happening at the Memorial Park Library and Arts Space from noon to 7 p.m. and admission is free. But that's not the best part — admission includes a free copy of the fall issue of Broken Pencil, which is a Canadian Magazine all about zine culture and the independent arts.

Hundreds of zine books and comic vendors will be there so you can trade, buy, sell, browse, chill and enjoy. Events include an all-ages Zine Zone interactive workshop for kids and teens from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a Chapbook creation and book-binding workshop from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. hosted by former Calgary poet laureate Derek Beaulieu.

Full details can be found online.

Film festivals

There's two film options for those who aren't heading to the new Thor movie this weekend.

First up — Fifth Reel Screening Club turns five this month and if you've never heard of it, Fifth Reel hosts monthly shows of classic and cult movies; pairing films with live local music, beer, costumes and audience participation.

On Friday night, they're celebrating with a screening of The Cohen Brothers classic, The Big Lebowski at the Globe Cinema at 10 p.m.

More info can be found online.

Then on Sunday, the Calgary European Film Festival kicks off eight days of award-winning international fare.

It starts with Directions — a film that weaves together the stories of six taxi drivers while they work one night in Bulgaria encountering crime, prostitution, priests, suicide, grave-robbing and even a murder.

Directions screens at 6 p.m. at the Globe Cinema.

That's followed at 9 p.m. with Graduation, the story of a Romanian family shocked by an assault that throws all their plans, and beliefs, into the trash can.

Both of these films were nominated for honours at the Cannes Film Festival and both are subtitled.

More info can also be found online.

The Cariboo Express

Barney Bentall and The Cariboo Express are making a stop in Calgary on Friday. Barney brings together about a dozen of Canada's finest roots and country musicians for an evening of laughter, storytelling and song.

Among the performers this year are: Ridley Bent, Dustin Bentall, Wendy Bird, Kendel Carson, Leeroy Stagger and more and they're all backed by the Gold Rush All Stars

And of course Barney Bentall himself is hosting along with Calgary's own Matt Masters.

Check it out at the Bella Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and full details are available online.

With files from The Calgary Homestretch