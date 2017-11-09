It's another busy weekend for arts and entertainment in Calgary and The Homestretch's Susan Holzman has rounded up some of the best.

Alternative comedy

Get ready to laugh. The Alternative Comedy Tour features Rhys Darby of Flight of the Conchords and T.J. Miller of HBO's Silicon Valley and Deadpool. Miller also does stand-up comedy.

The tour runs Sunday at the Jack Singer Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.

The 39 Steps

Vertigo Theatre presents the classic murder mystery, The 39 Steps, based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock motion picture, which was based on a 1915 book.

In this presentation, directed by Ron Jenkins, four cast members play the role of 150 different characters.

It all starts this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and runs until Dec. 16.

Holiday shopping

People talk about Christmas creep, as holiday decorations and advertising seem to appear earlier and earlier each year, but perhaps it's never too early to start thinking about your holiday shopping to avoid the rush.

Friday night at Eau Claire Market, the Calgary Night Market gets underway. It's mean to be convenient for people who work or live near the downtown core.

It features street foods, vendors and entertainment and it goes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Scandinavian Centre is holding a Christmas Bazaar and Craft Sale this weekend. You can pick up some baking and Scandinavian crafts and toys.

It all happens Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The centre is at 739 20th Ave. N.W.

Remembrance Day

While there are lots of Remembrance Day options to show your respect, here's one you might not know about.

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presents Afghanistan: Requiem For a Generation. It premiered in 2012 and it's back, featuring writing from Suzanne Steele, one of Canada's best-known war poets.

The show is a tribute to those who have been affected by war and it includes guest Canadian vocals.

There are performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and military members and veterans can get free tickets through the CPO office.