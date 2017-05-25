It looks like we're heading into another beautiful weekend here in Calgary.

If you're not planning on spending all your time in your garden or in the mountains, you'll need a few ideas to get you out of the house. The Homestretch's Tracy Fuller has a few suggestions.

Dancing

Wax Romeo, a Calgary DJ you might recognize from his residency at the HiFi Club, will be spinning funk and disco at the National Music Centre. Studio Bell is hosting its final After Hours party of the season before they go on their summer hiatus.

After Hours has been a huge hit for the NMC. DJs take over the museum turning all five floors of music history into a full-on licensed dance party from 6-10 p.m.

If you haven't experienced the centre, this is a great way to do it. They are also bringing back the live band karaoke hosted by Jett Thunders featuring backing band The Guess What.

You'll need tickets before Friday, which you can find right here.

Family friendly

If you're looking to include the whole family in your dancing endeavors the Bragg Creek Centre is hosting its Family Square Dance Friday night at 7 p.m.

They're bringing in a professional caller and they've recruited a live band called It's Hip To Be Square. You don't need any experience or special clothing although those amazing swinging, gingham skirts are just fantastic.

This is a family event but they're asking everyone be above eight years of age, but the organizers say they can accommodate any age grouping.

You can find all the ticket information right here.

Quilt festival

Western Canada’s largest outdoor quilt show, the Festival of Quilts, returns to Heritage Park Historical Village this weekend. (Heritage Park)

This weekend marks the 22nd anniversary of the Festival of Quilts. It's Western Canada's largest outdoor quilt show and this year's theme is — of course — "My Canada."

Hundreds of stunning handmade quilts of all shapes, sizes and techniques will decorate Heritage Park with exhibits inside and out.

Beyond the quilts themselves, there will be how-to demonstrations and examples of the latest and greatest quilting techniques. Heritage Park will even be opening their own vaults, bringing out a few of their vintage quilts that have been donated to the park — some of them more than 100 years old.

There's also an Iron Quilt Challenge, the first ever, as three teams of four square off on Saturday with just two hours to complete a small quilt.

It's all happening at Heritage Park this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bach is back

Beyond the monumental St. Matthew and St. John Passions, Johann Sebastian Bach also composed a Passion based on the gospel of St. Mark.

While the original music has been lost, the original text remains.

So Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and chorus are presenting the Canadian Premiere of Bach's reconstructed score prepared by conductor Matthew Halls using Bach's original text at the Knox United Church.

Then on Saturday it's on to one of Bach's baroque masterpieces, the Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.

Matthew Halls composed the reconstruction St. Mark Passion but his talents don't stop there. He's also an accomplished harpsichordist, so he'll be performing that work with the orchestra.

It's a Saturday not to be missed and all the details are right here.