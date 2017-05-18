The long weekend is coming up and and if you'll be staying in town, we've got some entertainment picks for you. The Homestretch's Jenn Blair has some ideas for getting out and about.

Fairy Tales film fest

The 19th annual Fairy Tales Queer Film Festival has some interesting choices continuing through the weekend. They are hosting a documentary called Check It which is about a group of gay and trans teenagers in Washington trying to break the cycle of poverty and violence, but it won't be easy.

That goes at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre.

ABBA nerds rejoice

There's a family-friendly Mamma Mia sing-along also at the Plaza on Monday. It's hosted by the Calgary Men's Chorus and costumes are strongly encouraged. How often do you get a chance to sing loudly in a theatre full of fellow ABBA fans?

If your mother doesn't know, that gets underway at 7 p.m. Monday.

Ambient Afternoons

Calgary has a really interesting electronic music community and on Sunday, the National Music Centre is teaming up with Electronic Music Calgary to host an event called "Ambient Afternoons."

Calgary-based electronic music duo "Dream As One" aka Keith Korsgaard and Michael Weicker will be playing at the event which runs Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Studio Bell's Drop In Zone.

If you are inspired, you can wander into the National Music Centre and play your own electronic music in the interactive area. They have all the equipment, so you can make your own beat tracks and everything.

It's also free of charge.

Calaway Park opens

It's that time of year already as Calaway Park opens for the season on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Children's Festival

The Calgary Children's Festival starts Wednesday. One event that sounds like a lot of fun is a U.S. act called Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. It's described as "More Fraggles than Wiggles, more Soul Train than Thomas the Train, 23 Skidoo is equal parts Dr. Suess and Dr. Dre."

It's hip-hop songs for kids with themes kids can relate to.

The one-hour show goes next Friday at 10:30 a.m. and Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. It's a good idea to book tickets sooner than later.