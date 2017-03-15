While weekend fun may not be on your radar just yet, The Homestretch's Tracy Fuller has rounded up some great ideas for the budget week edition of our Entertainment Column.

There are a bunch of big ticket shows happening this week, like the ballet and puppet festivals, but there's also some economical options.

Alice in Wonderland

The Alberta Ballet is bringing this Lewis Carroll daydream to life at the Jubilee Auditorium, with dancing flowers and caterpillars, tea parties, chess, croquet and more!

It's all set to the music of several masters, including Debussy, Grainger, Ravel, Shostakovich, Walton and Weill.

The show opened Wednesday night and runs through Saturday before heading north to Edmonton.

All the details, including tickets and times are available online.

Harry Potter

Sticking with the books-turned-into-films-turned-into-other-staged-works theme, Harry Potter is coming to Calgary. Not the boy wizard himself, but the music from his films.

The production, Symphonic Sorcery: The Music Of Harry Potter, is composed by none other than John Williams, who's best known for movies like Jaws, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, E.T. and Superman, among others.

It's a one-shot deal, running at the Jubilee on Sunday at 3 p.m. We hear tickets are almost sold old so head over to CPO's website for more information.

World Storytelling Day

If you want to sit back, relax and hear a really great story, keep Saturday open. TALES, also known as the The Alberta League Encouraging Storytelling, is hosting a concert celebrating the sesquicentennial. It's called "Canada 150: Stories that Transform a Nation" and it runs at the Hillhurst United Church on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door and online in advance, but it's recommended you get there early to get a good seat.

Spring Equinox

In Lethbridge, the Helen Schuler Nature Centre is celebrating the spring equinox this Friday. It's a mix of indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family. There will be nature walks, scavenger hunts, crafts, building challenges, storytelling, trivia, solar scopes, games, live music, prizes and more.

It's totally free and runs 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Head to the centre's Facebook page for more info, or just show up at the centre.

Spring Market

Curated Markets are hosting their annual Spring Market #YYC this weekend.

It all happens Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bowness Community Association. Saturday is open to the public but Friday requires the purchase of tickets in advance.

There are 75 vendors expected, selling everything from furniture and home decor, to jewelry, accessories, clothing and so much more.

For more details, visit Curated Markets' website.

Community Day at the Glenbow

Last but not least, if you're looking for a cultural extravaganza without blowing the bank, head to the Glenbow museum on Sunday.

You can catch North of Ordinary: The Arctic Photographs of Geraldine and Douglas Moodie, David Altmejd: The Vessel, Canadian Stories: The View From Here and many others.

Community Day is completely free and runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information see the museum's website.

With files from The Homestretch