Whether you're into blues music or Beethoven, photography or a world premier, there's an event for you in Calgary this weekend. The Homestretch's Ellis Choe guides us through what's going on.

The Big Taste

Chef Justin Leboe's restaurant Pigeonhole is among the 100 restaurants participating in The Big Taste this year. The food festival kicks off Friday night and runs until Sunday, March 12. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

The Big Taste is back, kicking off Friday night and running until Sunday, March 12. This downtown Calgary event is for foodies or anyone who wants great food for great value. There are 100 restaurants involved this year.

Tried and true restaurants like Bonterra, Cilantro and Booker's are participating, as well as new restaurants like Foreign Concept, The Guild and Pigeonhole (which just placed tenth on the 2017 Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list).

The Big Taste is all about prix fixe dining, usually on the restaurant's best dishes. A set three-course lunch will cost $15 to $25 per person, depending on the restaurant, while a three-course dinner costs $25 to $35 per person. Taxes and tips are not included. There's also gourmet five-course dinners for $65 per person, and signature one-time events for a little over $100.



You can book all your favourites restaurants on The Big Taste's website or call restaurants individually.

World premiere for musical

After you enjoy your prix fixe meal, you can head over to Arts Commons and take in the world premiere of a new musical called Crime Does Not Pay.

It's a Calgary production five years in the making, based on the true story of comic book creator turned murderer Bob Wood.

The play opens Thursday and runs until March 11. This is not a family production; Simon Mallett, the director of the musical, recommends audience members be 16 years of age and up. More information and tickets are available online.

Calgary Home + Garden Show

Kortney and Dave Wilson, from the hit renovation show Masters of Flip, are headlining The Calgary Home and Garden Show. (Calgary Home and Garden Show)

The Calgary Home + Garden show kicked off Thursday at noon and goes until Sunday at the BMO Centre and the Corral at Stampede Park.

This year's headliners are Kortney and Dave Wilson, from the hit renovation show Masters of Flip. The Nashville couple buys teardowns and renovates them into gorgeous homes, then flips them for a tidy profit. Find out how these Canadians went from being country musicians to renovation rock stars.

The show also features vendors covering everything for your renos — from plumbing and lighting to roofing and interior design help. The show costs $16 for an adult ticket and $13 for seniors.

Buy online and save $3, and seniors pay only $7 if they show up tomorrow before 5 p.m.

Eroica

The "Eroica" Symphony was first dedicated to Napoleon Bonaparte until he decided to invade Beethoven's Austria. #YYC https://t.co/ggAdLU2Djq — @CalgaryPhil

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 in E flat major, better known as Eroica, this weekend.

Beethoven originally named this piece Bonaparte because he was a huge fan of everything Napoleon, but the story goes that when Beethoven found out that Napoleon crowned himself emperor, he flew into a rage and tore up the title page of his symphony.

He changed the name of the symphony to Eroica, or, as one historian called it, "Heroic Symphony to Celebrate the Memory of a Great Man."

Colin James

Colin James performs Thursday and Friday night at the Jubilee Auditorium. (Courtesy of Sask Jazz Festival)

If you prefer blues over Beethoven, then Colin James is for you. The Canadian Juno-Award winning singer songwriter is coming to Calgary.

It was the blues that got him hooked on music, and he pays tribute to some of his heroes on his latest record — his 18th record. It's called Blue Highways, which is also the name of his tour. He performs Thursday and Friday night at the Jubilee Auditorium.

Tickets are available online.

Blindspot III exhibition

The Blindspot III: Blackout exhibition runs until March 4 in the lobby of the Alberta College of Art and Design. Work by students and alumni is on display, including the above photographs by Anastasia Kircheva (left) and Nicholas Tufts (right). (Anastasia Kircheva, Nicholas Tufts)

You have a few days left to check out a photo exhibit in the main lobby of the Alberta College of Art and Design.

Blindspot III: Blackout was curated and juried by Naomi Porrer from the Esker Foundation. Part of the Exposure Photography festival in Alberta, it involves 22 students and alumni questioning and representing the word Blackout. Check it out until March 4.

