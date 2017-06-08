The weekend is almost here and you know what that means: it's time to start planning. CBC Calgary's Homestretch director Tracy Fuller has some picks to get you out of the house.

The Planets

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting a seven-movement orchestral suite by Gustav Holst called The Planets. The Calgary Philharmonic is ending its 40th Anniversary season Classics Series with a concert fit for intergalactic consumption. Guest conductor Rune Bergmann will be leading the charge.

The performances include principal trumpet Adam Zinatelli debuting an exciting new trumpet concerto, written by Edmonton composer John Estacio and co-commissioned by the Calgary Philharmonic.

This work was written to honour Canada's 150th birthday — the sesquicentennial.

Catch The Planets at the Jack Singer Concert Hall Friday night and Saturday night at 8 p.m.

All the ticket information you need is right here.

Little Red

Little Red Trailer from Major Matt Mason on Vimeo.

Fairy tales can be disturbing and if you like that sort of thing, you're going to love Ghost River Theatre's new show, Little Red.

It's on now at the West Village Theatre and it's nothing like what you remember of the childhood fable similar in name, Little Red Riding Hood. This version of the story is totally updated and deals with themes of youth, violence, sexuality, family, and growing up. It calls into question our ideas of identity and consent and how to find safety once the wolves come out. Little Red stars members of the Major Matt Mason Collective with direction from Eric Rose of Ghost River Theatre.

Here's what you need to know about tickets.

Horror Con

If you are looking for a good scare, the 2017 Calgary Horror Con might be just the ticket. It's kind of like comic con but for horror fans and they always have some great celebrity guests on hand for autographs, interviews and some amazing panel discussions.

This year's lineup includes Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence from Hellraiser, Zach Galligan from Gremlins and John Kassir, best known as the legendary voice of the Cryptkeeper from the classic series Tales From the Crypt.

There are also screenings throughout the day and people are always encouraged to dress up.

It all kicks off at Dickens Pub Friday night with a VIP Party where the special guests arrive in hearses around 9 p.m.

Calgary Horror Con itself runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel on 16th Ave. N.E.

For the full schedule and details have a look right here.

Get outside

Outdoor sports is on tap this weekend.

The Calgary Rugby Union is hosting Canada vs. Georgia starting at 3 p.m. with an opening march of the Calgary Mavericks vs. Edmonton Gold U21 Men starting at noon. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Here is what you need to know.

Ultimate Frisbee

THIS IS ULTIMATE from Joshua Morin on Vimeo.

If rugby's not your thing, then how about ultimate Frisbee?

This Saturday, Calgary Ultimate is hosting the 2017 Art Hawkins Great Canadian Ultimate Game at Queen Elizabeth High School, joining competitions across the country.

There's instruction too so you can spend your day learning and then playing the game. Everyone is welcome and beginner learn-to-play clinics run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by the Art Hawkins pick-up game which starts at 4 p.m.

It's free but there's a suggested donation of $10 going to the Art Hawkins Fund.

Guns of the Golden West

Watch Calgary gunslingers shoot balloons pinned to a man0:17

If military re-enactments are your thing, you're in luck. This weekend at the Military Museums, the Guns of the Golden West will be doing demonstrations including Viking raids, medieval duels, gladiatorial combat, musketry skills and cannonades.

Summer Skirmish runs Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here's all the information you need.