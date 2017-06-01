Ask any Calgarian and they'll tell you: June is the month it rains. But that never stops us from getting out of the house and making the most of the wet weather and if you're looking for a few solid ideas to get your weekend going, The Homestretch director Tracy Fuller has you covered.

Festival season

Over the next for months, not a weekend will pass without some sort of festival. This weekend is no exception.

The 4th Street Lilac Festival gets underway Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If it's not too hot, the Lilac Festival is a fantastic street party with vendors and live music and more food that you can imagine.

A word to the wise though, public transit, riding a bike or carpooling are recommended because parking can be an issue with so many people expected.

Ukrainian festival

Get out your red boots and kick up your heels for the Calgary Ukrainian Festival. It's about music, song, dance and a whole lot of amazing food.

New this year is the festival's After Hours party showcasing beer gardens, vodka, street food all with a dance floor and DJs spinning into the wee hours of the morning.

It's open to all ages and gets started at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at the Acadia Recreation Complex

Rhubarb festival

Not to be outdone on the festival front, the community of Southwood hosts their fifth annual Rhubarb Festival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's a perfect event for families with small children. There's facepainting, arts and crafts, an obstacle course, sky high bouncers and trampoline, a petting zoo, live music and more.

You can find the festival at the Southwood Skate Park, right behind the community hall.

Concert at Lougheed House

How about a concert inspired by the muse of Renoir and Toulouse-Lautrec and student of Gabriel Faure? Her name was Misia Sert.

Mountian View Connection is devoting a concert to this romantic muse with works by Faure, Grieg, Debussy, Duparc and poetry by Baudelaire and Rimbaud.

Canadian soprano Allison Angelo will be performing as will pianist, Charles Foreman, and it's all happening at the Lougheed House Sunday and Monday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Labelled

LABELLED - The Trailer from Humainologie on Vimeo.

It's a multi-media experience that explores the impact of the labels we ascribe to ourselves and others on our identity and relationships and it's called, Labelled.

It's a production, film and exhibit all in one.

Part of it is a photography exhibit featuring 14 portraits of Calgarians who share their real stories about labels they have held and that may have defined, reduced or wounded them. Some portraits are accompanied by short audio stories, so there's a radio component too. There's also a short film, a dance and a theatre production.

All of this is orchestrated by Calgary's Humainologie and Swallow-a-Bicycle Theatre companies.

It's about challenging the labels in our lives and how they affect us and those around us.

Labelled runs until June 10 at the Motel Theatre in Arts Commons, as part of Empathy Week in the city.

It's recommended for ages 14 and up.

Annie

The plucky orphan and her scruffy friends will be taking over the Historic Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod this weekend and next.

They're using the original script from the 1977 Broadway musical, adapting it to fit the space, and the cast and crew are all volunteers from across southern Alberta.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with Saturday matinees at 1 p.m.

