It's another busy weekend for arts and entertainment, and the CBC's Susan Holzman has some great options in and around Calgary.

Fiestaval

Fiestavel celebrates Latin culture through arts and entertainment, and it's completely free. It runs Friday through Sunday at Olympic Plaza from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Spitfire Grill

Rosebud Theatre presents its summer musical called The Spitfire Grill, a show based on the 1996 motion picture, which was later turned into an off-Broadway musical production.

It's a story about a young woman trying to return to small-town life after being released from jail. She finds work in a restaurant called the Spitfire Grill.

The production runs until Sept. 2 at Rosebud Theatre in Rosebud, a hamlet about 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

Tickets include a buffet dinner so you could make a night of it.

Film festival

The India Film Festival of Alberta, presented by the Edmonton Movie Club, runs Friday through Sunday at Calgary's Globe Cinema. The travelling festival is screening 10 films in eight different languages.

Tam-Tams & Prop Jam

Le Cirque de la Nuit, Body Art Motion, and Sangha Festival present Tam-Tams and Prop Jam at Riley Park on Sunday.

It's a free complete day of fun with workshops, performances and activities. There's an international drum circle, aerial demonstrations, morning yoga and circus arts, complete with an artisan market and food trucks.

You can take part in the activities and workshops or just enjoy a picnic in the park while enjoying the performances. It's all up to you.

It's for all ages and runs from noon until 7 p.m. at Riley Park on Sunday.

