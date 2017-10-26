The weekend is around the corner, and there's lots to do in Calgary's arts and entertainment scene.

It's the final weekend before Halloween, and CBC Homestretch's Tracy Fuller has a great list of tried-and-true options out there for people who love a good scare.

Screamfest

There are multiple haunted houses, simulator rides, tones of carnival games and more at Stampede Park's Screamfest.

Thursday is adults-only night — so you have to be over 18 to get in — but Friday through Tuesday, Screamfest will be open from 7 p.m. until midnight.

Visit the website for details.

Train of Terror

Train of Terror at Aspen Crossing, in Mossleigh, is a 90-minute ride in haunted railway cars, full of what they call "disturbing entertainment."

The website warns people they'll experience intense audio and lighting, low visibility, strobe and fog effects, damp and wet conditions, physically demanding environments, ght spaces, close contact with actors and props, graphic scenes, and extreme horror.

So if you're up for a terrifying time, the Train of Terror departs at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday through Tuesday.

Visit the Train of Terror website for details.

Telus Spark's Monster Mash-Up

If you've got younger ghouls and goblins in your life, then Telus Spark's Monster Mash-Up is back Oct. 28 and 29 for the final weekend of their Shocktober celebrations. Potions, slime creepy-crawlies and more.

Check it out at Telus Spark's website.

Wizarding World of Okotoks

The world of Harry Potter is coming to Okotoks. The city plans to transform an ordinary street into Diagon Alley on Oct. 28. (Okotoks Arts Council)

If you're not into big scares or gross goop but you love dressing up, then head to Okotoks on Saturday.

The Wizarding World is taking over downtown Okotoks from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Take a stroll down Diagon Alley, venture into Hogsmeade, and shop at a magical craft fair. You can even take in — or compete in — the Quidditch tournament. Or, maybe send your friends to Azkaban.

Visit the Wizarding World of Okotoks event on Facebook for all the details.

Dangerous Liaisons at the Alberta Ballet

If you're in the mood for something more classic, head to the ballet.

The 18th century novel Dangerous Liasons by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos was turned into a play, then an '80s film starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer. The '90s remake, Cruel Intentions, was also a hit.

Now, the great story of love, seduction, lust and betrayal is a ballet. An adults-only, racy ballet, to boot.

Alberta Ballet presents Dangerous Liaisons Thursday through Saturday at the Jubilee Auditorium.

Tickets and times can be found on the Alberta Ballet website.

Nosferatu at the Lougheed House

For those looking for a film scare, there's none better than the first vampire movie ever — Nosferatu.

This German expressionist silent masterpiece is a total Halloween classic.

You can catch it at Lougheed House on Friday, and if you get there early (around 6:30 p.m.), you can participate in a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt in the house. The movie beings at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and include a drink from the bar.

Visit the Lougheed House website for more details.

CUFF's Halloween Horror Movie Marathon

If one horror film just isn't enough, then head to the Globe Cinema for 7 p.m. Saturday for the Calgary Underground Film Festival's Halloween Movie Marathon.

Twelve hours of horror, along with a midnight costume contest starts with original 1985 Fright Night at 7 p.m., followed by spooky classics like the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master.

For those brave, caffeinated souls that survive until morning, breakfast will be served at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Advance tickets are only $20 ($18 for CUFF members).

Check out the full lineup and get your tickets at CUFF's website.

Studio Bell After Hours: Halloween Edition

Studio Bell is hosting a Halloween bash on Friday. Solo artist, DJ Shub , the former member of Juno-winning group A Tribe Called Red, will be performing.

Tickets include access to the entire National Muic Centre museum. There will be a Halloween costume contest with prizes for best CanCon costume and best zombie rock star, as well as a scavenger hunt, games, good times and wine tasting.

Full details can be found on Studio Bell's website.