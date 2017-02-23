It's another busy weekend in Calgary's arts and entertainment scene, so The Homestretch's Susan Holzman has a few choice picks for you.

Star Keeper

Vertigo Theatre presents The Star Keeper, which launches Friday. It's a puppet show that has been entertaining audiences since 1997 and has been performed 700 times in over 15 countries.

This is artistic director Nathan Pronyshyn's last season.

The Star Keeper runs Feb. 24 to Feb. 26 and you can find all the details, including ticket information, right here.

The Breakfast Club

While the Academy Awards get underway on Sunday, but if your tastes run a little more retro, The Fifth Reel is presenting 80s classic The Breakfast Club at The Plaza Theatre on Friday night.

It's about "five total strangers, with nothing in common, meeting for the first time. A brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel and a recluse." They're thrown into detention together and end up with a greater understanding of each other's challenges in life.

There's even some preshow punk music featuring the Ringwalds.

All the details can be found here.

Curling and family fun

A Calgary curling bonspiel from late 18th or early 19th century. (Glenbow Archives)

It's an afternoon of curling and family fun with a chance to cheer on four community teams as they compete in the Beltline Bonspiel & Lougheed Open House on Saturday. Our very own CBC Calgary team will be getting in on the fun too, competing on a new outdoor ice rink.

If you get a little cold, you can warm up inside the Lougheed House, taking in a new Calgary frontier exhibition.

The bonspiel runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it's completely free.

All the information you need can be found here.

Winefest

It's a chance to sample wine from all over the world. Winefest Calgary goes this weekend at the BMO Centre. It starts Friday evening at 7 p.m. and runs all day Saturday.

Ticket information and a whole lot more can be found right here.

Orchestra meets country music

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra presents Ultimate Country Legends. You can enjoy songs from Johnny Cash, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton and more.

Singers from The X Factor and The Voice will be performing some country classics, including Dolly Parton's classic Jolene.

It runs Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. at the Jack Singer Concert Hall.

More details can be found here.

The Gathering

The Sam Roberts' Band hits the Rose & Crown in Banff Friday night as part of The Gathering Music Festival

You can find all the ticket info right here.