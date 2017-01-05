January can be a tough time for some Calgarians. The weather is cold, the holidays are over and it seems there are fewer festivities to take in.

But don't fret, Calgary's arts and entertainment scene has plenty to keep you busy.

CBC The Homestretch's Susan Holzman has rounded up a few options for you.

1. Let's start with a little Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll

Gino Monopoli is an Elvis tribute band and they're performing at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino Saturday night.

Tickets are available online.

2. High Performance Rodeo

Organizers say 'be prepared to be surprised by the audacious verve of the talent in this year's 10-Minute Play Festival.' (High Performance Rodeo)

It's the start of something magical as the One Yellow Rabbit's High Performance Rodeo begins Thursday. It's a program filled with music, dance, theatre and a whole lot more. This year the 32-day festival features 28 shows including 200 visiting artists from across the country and around the world.

The Homestretch spoke with artistic producer Anne Connors this week about what to look to at this year's rodeo. Have a listen:

Here's a full list of the rodeo events to keep you busy over the next month.

3. Need a little more Christmas cheer?

The Calgary Spanish Association's Reyes Celebration goes Friday starting with dinner at 6 p.m. (calgaryspanishclub.ca)

Christmas is not completely over for everyone. The Calgary Spanish Association celebrates the end of the Christmas season with its Reyes Celebration Friday.

Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served at 7:30 p.m. and the festivities run until midnight.

It all takes place at the Winston Heights Community Centre, and all the details are available online.

There is still time to take in Zoolights as well. It's described as "all of your family's favourite holiday traditions and a ton of fun winter activities, all in one place," and it winds down Sunday.

Two additional Christmas-themed events also wrap this weekend: Lions Festival of Lights and Christmas at Spruce Meadows so there is still time if you didn't get enough of the magic.

4. Looking for some music?

The Chainsmokers are coming to Calgary for the 2017 Stampede but early tickets go on sale Friday. The DJ team from the U.S. are Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, best known for singles like Closer, Don't Let Me Down and Selfie.

They hit the Cowboys Music Festival Tent on July 9, the first Sunday of the Stampede.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. so head over to Cowboys website to get yours, but you'll also need a pre-sale code from the group's Instagram page. Regular tickets go on sale Monday.

With files from The Homestretch