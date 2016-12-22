There's only a few more sleeps until Christmas, and while some may need every waking hour to complete their Christmas shopping, other, more-organized souls see this week as the perfect time to catch up on a bit of Calgary culture before the year is through.

As she's done all year, Homestretch director Tracy Fuller outlines some of the holiday happenings around the city this weekend.

1. Christmas shows

There are a bunch of great Christmas shows on around Calgary that run right up to Dec. 24.

​

The Alberta Ballet's Nutcracker is on at the Jubilee Auditorium.

​

A Christmas Carol is wrapping up at Theatre Calgary.

​

SLIPPER — ATP's distinctly Calgarian Cinderella story has a matinee on Christmas Eve.

​

Even Stage West's big show, Hollywood Hits, has shows Thursday and Friday — and then their run next week is filled with discounts.

If you want to get out to a show, book soon, or prepare to be disappointed.

Anyone who wants to visit a traditional nativity play — complete with a Mary, Joseph, a real baby Jesus, three wise men, shepherds, a live donkey and sheep, check out the Calgary Nativity Pageant.

This Calgary tradition has been going on every year since 1962. The play runs nightly through Christmas Eve near the entrance of Heritage Park by the north boat launch.

Performances run every 20 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m.

How about some skiing or snowboarding with Santa? Or better yet, as Santa. Mount Norquay is hosting its annual event Santa Shreds for Free where everyone who shows up wearing a a full, Christmas-themed costume on Dec. 25 gets a free lift ticket.

For those who don't want to make the drive out to the mountains, skating is another favourite tradition for many families.

The annual Christmas Skate goes Friday from noon until 8 p.m. at the Olympic Oval.

Entrance to the Oval costs just $2 along with a donation to the Calgary Food Bank. Everything you'll need, from skates to helmets, which are now mandatory, is also available for rent at the Oval.

If outdoor skating is more your style, there are 46 adopt-a-rinks around the city, maintained by a dedicated group of volunteers. There's also Olympic Plaza, Prince's Island Park and the popular Bowness Lagoon.

A number of city arenas will also be open for free skating on Boxing Day, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. They include: