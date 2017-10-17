The City of Calgary was getting blasted over the slow release of municipal election results Monday night, as frustrated voters took to social media to air their grips — with oft-hilarious results.
The city had already been taking flack as voters lined up at some polling stations for an hour or more, while some places ran short or out of ballots — and the city dispatched more by couriers.
But outrage heightened as the city's release of election results slowed to a trickle at times. The results website repeatedly crashed for minutes at a time — and at a little after 10 p.m., all the polling numbers somehow restarted at zero.
But the frustration inspired some social media magic.
Here's a roundup of how voters kept busy while waiting for the results.
#yycvote pic.twitter.com/qZNxjaiahR—
@ZACHARYLREES
#yycvotes Calgarys IT dept right now. #yyc pic.twitter.com/uQdPV0Enro—
@SanStar_eMedia
The #yycvote count. pic.twitter.com/RZysjekhIn—
@paulisci
#YYCvote #yyc I'll just wait here. pic.twitter.com/9toexJ0XSC—
@sarahmillions
Tonight’s vote count delivered to you by... this one pigeon. #yycvote #yycelection #yyc #tech #fail pic.twitter.com/a3ciMTrFB1—
@shawn_freeman
I swear #TheFlash would get those election results out faster to #YYC than that the election results website. #yyc #yycvotes pic.twitter.com/TMbnJM5Bjb—
@paulinaliwski
.@cityofcalgary #yyc #CalgaryVotes2017 pic.twitter.com/5iNZdVZRUX—
@millervate
White puff of smoke = Nenshi win—
@fruinjuice
Black puff of smoke = Smith win
City on Fire = Larry Heather win#yycvote
Live footage of Calgarians refreshing https://t.co/jrqs8Ho06C :#yycvote pic.twitter.com/GMrn6TuSwY—
@pleavin
City of Calgary needed to hire this guy to count... #yyc pic.twitter.com/ATceiOFZXA—
@JeffCallaway
I'ma gonna be 102 years old by the time results are in. pic.twitter.com/sNCSPGYk5i—
@mckez_123
Update: While Calgarians wait for municipal election results, 25 km of bike lanes have been paved, torn up. #yycvote—
@TheBeaverton