The City of Calgary was getting blasted over the slow release of municipal election results Monday night, as frustrated voters took to social media to air their grips — with oft-hilarious results.

The city had already been taking flack as voters lined up at some polling stations for an hour or more, while some places ran short or out of ballots — and the city dispatched more by couriers.

But outrage heightened as the city's release of election results slowed to a trickle at times. The results website repeatedly crashed for minutes at a time — and at a little after 10 p.m., all the polling numbers somehow restarted at zero.

The Calgary election website reset to zero at about 10:30 p.m. (City of Calgary)

But the frustration inspired some social media magic.

Here's a roundup of how voters kept busy while waiting for the results.

I swear #TheFlash would get those election results out faster to #YYC than that the election results website. #yyc #yycvotes pic.twitter.com/TMbnJM5Bjb — @paulinaliwski

White puff of smoke = Nenshi win

Black puff of smoke = Smith win

City on Fire = Larry Heather win#yycvote — @fruinjuice

Live footage of Calgarians refreshing https://t.co/jrqs8Ho06C :#yycvote pic.twitter.com/GMrn6TuSwY — @pleavin

City of Calgary needed to hire this guy to count... #yyc pic.twitter.com/ATceiOFZXA — @JeffCallaway

I'ma gonna be 102 years old by the time results are in. pic.twitter.com/sNCSPGYk5i — @mckez_123