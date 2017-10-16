One hundred and fifty new Canadians took the oath of citizenship in Calgary on the weekend, just in time to vote in today's municipal election.

For many of the newcomers, their first official act as citizens will be to cast votes for Calgary's mayor, councillors and trustees.

The group of 150 was sworn in at the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary on Sunday. Monday's election will be the first time voting in any election for some of them.

"For me, it's the most important thing in my life that I'm going to vote for the first time in Canada, so I can choose a candidate and I can talk with them," said Onkar Singh, one of the new citizens sworn in on the weekend. "I can't express my feeling in words."

Onkar Singh has been driving taxi in Calgary for years and says he is excited to vote for Bill Smith for mayor. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Singh has been driving a taxi in Calgary for years and wasn't shy about who he's choosing for mayor, saying Bill Smith is the candidate that represents his interests.

"I'm going to vote for Mr. Smith because [he] talked to the taxi industry and he's going to make it fair play between Uber and the taxi industry."

'I'm happy that I can vote'

Nahal Kafi says she didn't know she could cast her ballot so soon after becoming a citizen.

"I thought maybe I should at least be one week Canadian citizen before I can vote, but now I'm happy that I can vote because I really want to vote. So I'm happy and I will vote," she said.

Kafi had been following the election even though she thought she wouldn't be allowed to vote. Now that she is eligible, Kafi said she will be voting with her children's future in mind.

Nahal Kafi, left, attended Sunday's citizenship ceremony with her children. Kafi said she didn't know she could cast her ballot so soon after becoming a citizen. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

"Whoever is elected, it can affect my life and my children's life. So I would be happy if I know about [candidates] for the issues and I'm following them."

'It means everything'

Another newcomer, Ngozi Odoeme, said she is excited to vote as a Canadian for the first time.

"It means everything ... it is a privilege to be a Canadian citizen and having the rights and responsibility to vote as a citizen is amazing."

Ngozi Odoeme said she will vote for candidates who show a dedication to public transit and neighbourhood safety. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Odoeme said she'll be voting for candidates who show a dedication to public transit and neighbourhood safety.

"What I'm expecting from them is … good transport system, assessable school system that is close to community and safety and security in community as well."

The polls close Monday at 8 p.m.