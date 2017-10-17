​Early results are starting to trickle in for Calgary's municipal election, but after a crush of voters on Monday night that led to long lineups and a shortage of ballots in some areas, the only thing that's clear is final tallies could be a long time coming.

Some polls stayed open late to accommodate long lines of voters who, in some cases, waited hours to cast a ballot.

LIVE RESULTS |Calgary election results from the City of Calgary (Note: The city website is experiencing technical difficulties.)

Not only were some voting stations bursting at the seams, but results from the City of Calgary's live results website was slow to load and crashed repeatedly Monday night.

The city said it was aware of the problem and was looking at alternate ways to get the results out.

By 9:45 p.m. MT, incumbent Naheed Nenshi was in the lead over his main challenger Bill Smith, but those numbers were based on a small number of ballots.

By about 10:30 p.m., Nenshi's team at its election night headquarters announced results that had Nenshi at approximately 67,000 votes compared to Smith at 56,824.

That wasn't dampening spirits at Smith's election night headquarters.

"I'm not sure whether we'll have a close race or not: that remains to be seen," said Ric McIver, the United Conservative Party MLA for Calgary Hays.

"But the fact that it's a competitive race is because there's a lot of unhappiness over what's happened over the last seven years. We'll find out tonight whether there's enough to overturn the mayor's chair."

