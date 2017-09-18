From where and when to vote in Calgary's municipal election in October to who your candidate is, CBC News has you covered with everything you need to know.

This election season is starting with much discussion over major infrastructure investments, such as a new arena and stadium, as well as debates on how to boost the economy, revitalize the hollowed-out downtown core, handle taxes and improve employment for Calgarians.

Candidates will address these issues and more over the weeks leading up to the election on Oct. 16.

Here's how to stay informed and cast your vote:

Find your candidates

All candidates who want to run in the election must declare their candidacy officially by noon on Monday.

The final list will be announced at noon on Tuesday. The city will publish biographies, contact information, a photo and video for each candidate.

Many have already filled out the official paperwork, which is necessary to collect donations. The city has a list online to help you look up who's running for your ward.

Dozens have registered to run for council, and at least nine are throwing their hat into the mayoral race.

CBC News will have complete election coverage until voting day. We'll also publish a piece by each mayoral candidate outlining their vision.

Where to vote

You'll be assigned a voting station on Tuesday, which will be identified on a voting card mailed out to your home. The stations will also be posted online.

Many Calgarians will be voting in a new place this year. Ward boundaries have changed enough to impact 58 communities in the city.

The city has an online search tool to help you look up your ward.

When to vote

Advanced voting will be held from Oct. 4 to 11, excluding Oct. 9, which is Thanksgiving.

Polling station locations will be announced Tuesday.

Election Day is Oct. 16, and voters must head to their designated station.

Some voters may qualify for mail-in ballots if unable to vote in advance or day-of polls. For more information, please fill out an online request on the Elections Calgary website

​What to bring

To vote, you must prove you're eligible. Picture ID is not required but you'll need something to prove you live in Calgary.

Bring either an Alberta-issued government ID, such as a driver's licence, an Alberta-issued document, such as a property tax assessment, or correspondence from a school, college or university.

You can also ask your First Nations band, post-secondary institution or property management company, among other authorities, vouch that you're a resident of the area.

Documents with your address may work, as well, such as a credit card statement or utility bill.

The city has a full list of eligible identification records online.