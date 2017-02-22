Calgary firefighters are battling a house fire in the city's southwest.

Officials say the 911 call came in shortly before 5 p.m. that a fire had broken out in the basement of a single family home in the 7100 block of Elbow Drive S.W.

When fire crews arrived, they found significant smoke coming from the home.

All the residents made it out safety, the Calgary Fire Department said.

It's unknown at this point whether a second alarm will be called, as officials say the fire is currently contained to just the one house.

Elbow Drive is closed at 70 Avenue S.W., because of the fire response