One of three sisters injured in a Dec. 24 car accident on a southern Alberta highway has died, CBC News has confirmed.

Salma Elkady died in a Calgary hospital, days after her family's minivan crossed the centre line and slammed head-on into a pickup truck near Pincher Creek, Alta.

Both of her parents were pronounced dead at the scene.

Salma's older sister, Sara, 22, was injured in the crash and remains in hospital, along with younger sister Dina.

"Those beautiful girls never stopped radiating their beautiful innocent smiles," read an online post on the Calgary Egyptian Association's website.

"We have lost the mom, dad and one of the girls in a tragic car accident leaving behind two beautiful girls currently at the hospital waiting for multiple surgeries and intensive psychological therapy to follow."

Friends said Salma had just started university this past fall.

The girls' uncle, who was travelling to Calgary from Egypt to assist the family, has now arrived in Canada.

The crash happened on Highway 3 just east of the Highway 6 turnoff about 11:30 a.m. as the family was travelling to B.C. to visit friends.

A trust fund is being set up by members of the Calgary Egyptian Association to support Sara and Dina.