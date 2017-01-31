A man and a woman face 41 criminal charges after police say a two-month investigation uncovered evidence of a drug trafficking operation in southwest Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service Criminal Networks Section started investigating last November after getting a tip from a member of the public, police said in a release.

Last week, officers executed search warrants at a home in the 1700 block of 9A Street southwest, another home on Canyon Meadows drive, as well as a storage locker and two vehicles.

Those searches turned up 565 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, 100 unknown white pills, as well as some morphine, marijuana and growth hormone, police said.

A loaded pump-action shotgun, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle and two handguns were also confiscated in the raids.

Gregg Wesley Nagy, 25, of Calgary is charged with 21 drug and weapons related offences.

Minnaya Jennifer Symington, 28, of Calgary is charged with 20 drug and weapons related offences.