The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams seized more than $370,000 worth of marijuana, marijuana derivatives and other drugs after search warrants were executed on two Calgary homes.

Along with Calgary police, ALERT's organized crime and drug unit searched a car, as well as one home in northwest Calgary and one in the city's southwest on April 26.

Packages of cannabis chocolate were also seized during the searches. (ALERT)

"The searches turned up more than 3,400 packages of cannabis resin, also known as "shatter," and almost 400 packages of other cannabis derivatives with high THC contents, as well as more than three kilograms of marijuana," said a news release.

The packages included cannabis chocolates labelled as medicinal.

Also seized were 2.85 kilograms of psilocybin, 27 grams of hashish, cellphones, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,400 in cash, according to ALERT.

Kyle Mattson, 27, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and one count of breach of recognizance.