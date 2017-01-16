A drug house in northeast Calgary has been shut down by the province after the drug activity and violence were endangering nearby residents, officials say.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit says there were many complaints about the home on 27th Avenue and Sixth Street, which has been visited by Calgary police 30 times in the past year.

Two police search warrants turned up stolen firearms, fentanyl pills, ecstasy and stolen property valued at more than $150,000, it added.

SCAN also says police had responded to a fight in the front yard between two men — one armed with a machete.

Last February, there was a drug overdose at the property.

A Community Safety Order (CSO) bars anyone from the premises of 625 - 27th Ave. N.E. for 90 days.

It remains in effect until April 13, 2017.