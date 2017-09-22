A Calgary man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly struck a police vehicle multiple times, fleeing the incident at speeds of up to 160 km/h earlier this week, police said Friday in a release.

Calgary police, while on patrol, came across a truck they considered suspicious in the alley of the 2200 block of 39th Street S.E. at about 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police approached the truck using their emergency lights after a man got into the driver's seat. There were two passengers in the vehicle as well.

Suspect later seen driving 160 km/h on Peigan Trail

While one of the officers got out of the police vehicle to approach the truck, the driver reversed and slammed into the police vehicle.

"The officer managed to jump back into the police vehicle as the suspect continued to ram the police vehicle at what was believed to be full throttle in an attempt to flee," police said.

The suspicious truck was able to get away but was later seen on Peigan Trail reaching speeds of 160 km/h while running red traffic lights.

Suspect arrested later that day

Just before 2 p.m. that same day, police were called to a store in the 3300 block of 20th Avenue N.E. for reports of a theft.

A man was arrested at the store and his vehicle was seized.

"It is believed the man and the truck he had at the time of the arrest were involved in the earlier incident," police said in a release.

T.J. Keith Bradley, 22, is facing multiple charges including two counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon, one count of hit and run, driving while suspended, dangerous driving, breach of probation and other charges.

Police are still looking for the two passengers involved, a man and a woman.

Bradley is set to appear in court on Oct. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.