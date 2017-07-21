Calgary police are looking for two suspects following a stabbing in the Beltline on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of men fighting in an alley around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue. S.W.

One man suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

By the time police arrived, the suspects had fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.