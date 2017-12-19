Calgary police are investigating after two people showed up at an urgent care centre badly injured from an apparent assault in the city core.

Officers were called to the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre at around 10 a.m. Tuesday after a man arrived in medical distress, police said in a release.

A short time later, a woman also entered the health centre on Fourth Street southwest with serious injuries.

The male victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. The woman is in stable condition.

Police believe the pair were assaulted in a detached garage in the 500 block of 14th Avenue S.W. and knew their attackers.

Officers are now looking to talk to any witnesses and obtain security camera images in the vicinity.

The area was cordoned off while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.