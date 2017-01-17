Calgary police say the man who was rushed to hospital Monday night after a shooting in Douglasdale has died.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to "numerous calls" of a disturbance and a possible break-in at a southeast Calgary home on Douglas Bank Way.

Officers found two people lying on the sidewalk — a man suffering from a gunshot to the abdomen and a woman who was injured after allegedly falling from a window during the incident.

Two people were taken to hospital after an incident in the 100-block of Douglas Bank Way S.E. on Monday. A man later died in hospital of his injuries. (Mike Symington/CBC)

They were both taken to hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries.

EMS described the man as being in his 30s.

Police say they are still working to determine the victim's involvement and the exact details that led to the incident.