Would-be killers should "stop the breathing, start the bleeding," according to one of the how-to-kill books stored on a hard drive found hidden in the rafters of the home where triple murder suspect Douglas Garland lived, jurors heard Wednesday.

Const. Brian Clark with the cyber investigations team was asked to review a number of documents from the hard drive. He testified about what he read at Garland's triple murder trial on Wednesday.

Garland is accused of killing ​Alvin, 66, and Kathy Liknes, 53, and their grandson Nathan O'Brien, 5, who was sleeping over on the night of June 29, 2014. The bodies have never been found.

The Death Dealer's Manual advises how to mentally prepare to kill as well as recommending the best weapon — a dagger with a six inch blade.

Clark testified the book also suggested the "most effective time to conduct a lethal assault" is between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. when a killer would have the "element of surprise" on their side.

In the book Hitman, would-be killers are encouraged to assemble a duffle bag consisting of a kill-kit including rubber gloves, handcuffs and a six inch double-edged knife with a serrated blade.

A duffle bag containing similar items was found in an outbuilding on the Garland farm.

Under cross-examination, Clark confirmed several other items recommended in the book were not found in the bag.

Clark also outlined the book Kill Without Joy, which suggests the best method to dispose of a dead body is to remove identifiers like teeth and hands, dismember the body with a hacksaw, and then burn and incinerate the remains.

A text on torture techniques was last accessed on June 17, 2014.

Calgary's chief medical examiner is also set to testify at the triple murder on Wednesday.

Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim was brought into the investigation almost immediately to examine the blood found at the Liknes' home.

Investigators asked Brooks-Lim to determine if, given the amount of blood found in the Liknes's home, the three victims could still be alive and what shape they'd be in if they were.

She was also used at the farm north of Calgary where Douglas Garland, 57, lived with his elderly parents. There, Brooks-Lim examined pieces of bone found in ashes gathered from a burn pile.

Garland is being tried on three counts of first-degree murder. The three family members were last seen alive at the grandparents' home in the southwest Calgary neighbourhood of Parkhill.

Two weeks after the massive search for Nathan and his grandparents began, Garland was arrested and charged with their murders on July 15, 2014.

Garland is connected to the Liknes family through his sister, Patti Garland, who was in a common-law relationship with Alvin Liknes's son, Allen.

Patti Garland, her parents and Allen Liknes all testified earlier in the trial that Garland harboured a grudge against Alvin Liknes after a business relationship soured years earlier.